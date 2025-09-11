CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. $CCCS Shares Bought by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 862,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,380 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $7,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCS. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,523,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,491,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,114,000 after buying an additional 5,103,835 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,766,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,346,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,672,000 after buying an additional 4,313,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 423.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,164,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,640,000 after buying an additional 4,178,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $9.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 480.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $12.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.31.

Insider Activity at CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $260.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.21 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 5.35%. CCC Intelligent Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. CCC Intelligent Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Page Goodson sold 42,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $416,378.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 157,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,709.62. This trade represents a 21.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Wei sold 30,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $296,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 866,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,550,825.15. The trade was a 97.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,047,833 shares of company stock worth $592,668,126. 6.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCCS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

