China Coal Energy (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) vs. Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Financial Comparison

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) and China Coal Energy (OTCMKTS:CCOZY – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ramaco Resources and China Coal Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ramaco Resources $666.29 million 1.31 $11.19 million ($0.46) -34.46 China Coal Energy $27.30 billion 0.65 $2.85 billion $3.98 6.69

Dividends

China Coal Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Ramaco Resources. Ramaco Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China Coal Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Ramaco Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. China Coal Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Ramaco Resources pays out -167.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. China Coal Energy pays out 17.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ramaco Resources is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ramaco Resources and China Coal Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ramaco Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00 China Coal Energy 1 0 0 0 1.00

Risk & Volatility

Ramaco Resources has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Coal Energy has a beta of -0.17, indicating that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.6% of Ramaco Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ramaco Resources and China Coal Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ramaco Resources -3.17% -5.70% -2.94% China Coal Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

China Coal Energy beats Ramaco Resources on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc. engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming. The company serves blast furnace steel mills and coke plants in the United States, as well as metallurgical coal consumers internationally. Ramaco Resources, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

About China Coal Energy

China Coal Energy Company Limited primarily engages in the coal production and trading and coal chemical businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers polyolefin, methanol, urea, and other coal chemical products. It is also involved in the coal mining equipment manufacturing, pithead power generation, and other activities. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. China Coal Energy Company Limited operates as a subsidiary of China National Coal Group Co., Ltd.

