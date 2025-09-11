Comparing Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO) and Amer Sports (NYSE:AS)

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) and Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.3% of Amer Sports shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.0% of Massimo Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Amer Sports and Massimo Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amer Sports 3.93% 6.87% 3.94% Massimo Group -6.11% -23.03% -9.51%

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Amer Sports has a beta of 3.3, indicating that its share price is 230% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Massimo Group has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Amer Sports and Massimo Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amer Sports 0 3 13 2 2.94 Massimo Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Amer Sports presently has a consensus price target of $41.62, indicating a potential upside of 13.63%. Given Amer Sports’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Amer Sports is more favorable than Massimo Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amer Sports and Massimo Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amer Sports $5.18 billion 3.91 $72.60 million $0.41 89.33 Massimo Group $111.21 million 0.97 $1.76 million ($0.12) -21.67

Amer Sports has higher revenue and earnings than Massimo Group. Massimo Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amer Sports, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Amer Sports beats Massimo Group on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amer Sports

(Get Free Report)

Amer Sports, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports. The Technical Apparel segment offers outdoor apparel, footwear, and accessories which includes climbing gear. The Outdoor Performance segment provides hiking and running footwear, functional apparel, skiing and snowboarding gear, and lifestyle footwear. The Ball & Racquet Sports segment offers sports equipment for tennis, baseball, american football, basketball, golf, and various other professional and recreational sports. This segment provides custom-fitting protective gear and apparel for baseball, softball, football, and lacrosse. It sells its products under the Arc'teryx, PeakPerformance, Salomon, Atomic, Armada, ENVE, Wilson, Louisville Slugger, DeMarini, EvoShield, and ATEC brands. The company distributes its products through retail stores, general sporting goods retailers, specialty stores, independently operated partner stores, and distributors, as well as its e-commerce websites, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce websites. The company was formerly known as Amer Sports Management Holding (Cayman) Limited and changed its name to Amer Sports, Inc. in August 2023. Amer Sports, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is based in Helsinki, Finland.

About Massimo Group

(Get Free Report)

Massimo Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and sale of utility terrain vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, and pontoon and tritoon boats. The company also offers motorcycles, scooters, golf carts, and go karts and balance bikes, as well as snow equipment. In addition, it provides accessories, including EV chargers, electric coolers, power stations, and portable solar panels. The company sells its products through a network of dealerships, distributors, and chain stores, as well as the e-commerce marketplace. Massimo Group was founded in 2009 and is based in Garland, Texas.

