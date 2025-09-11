Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. $CON Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) by 891.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,494,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,343,816 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Concentra Group Holdings Parent worth $32,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Concentra Group Holdings Parent alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 286,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 34,306 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 15,493 shares during the period.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of CON stock opened at $21.65 on Thursday. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.89 and a 1 year high of $24.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Dividend Announcement

Concentra Group Holdings Parent ( NYSE:CON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Concentra Group Holdings Parent had a return on equity of 50.84% and a net margin of 7.44%.The company had revenue of $550.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Concentra Group Holdings Parent has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.01%.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Profile

(Free Report)

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Concentra Group Holdings Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentra Group Holdings Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.