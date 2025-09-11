Corteva, Inc. $CTVA Shares Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Corteva by 85.9% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 4,444.4% in the first quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $2,766,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 49,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,655,240.40. This represents a 43.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $71.79 on Thursday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.40 and a 1 year high of $77.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.96.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.31. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 8.16%.The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 35.12%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTVA. KeyCorp upped their target price on Corteva from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Corteva to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Corteva from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.25.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

