Critical Review: Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) versus Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV)

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Choice Hotels International and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Choice Hotels International 4 6 3 0 1.92 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment 0 1 0 0 2.00

Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus price target of $133.38, indicating a potential upside of 18.59%. Given Choice Hotels International’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Choice Hotels International is more favorable than Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Choice Hotels International $1.58 billion 3.28 $299.67 million $6.50 17.30 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment $19.96 million 0.11 -$56.92 million ($8.14) -0.04

This table compares Choice Hotels International and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Choice Hotels International has higher revenue and earnings than Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Choice Hotels International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Choice Hotels International and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Choice Hotels International 19.52% -575.73% 12.92% Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment -282.07% -70.14% -14.04%

Volatility and Risk

Choice Hotels International has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.6% of Choice Hotels International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 23.8% of Choice Hotels International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.9% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Choice Hotels International beats Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Choice Hotels International

(Get Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection. Choice Hotels International, Inc. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, Maryland.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co. is a resort and entertainment company, which leverages the power and popularity of professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.