Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. $DNTH Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Free Report) by 60.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,948 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestal Point Capital LP raised its stake in Dianthus Therapeutics by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,435,000 after acquiring an additional 680,000 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,510,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,085,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,607,000 after purchasing an additional 136,314 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,349,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Up 6.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:DNTH opened at $37.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 1.46. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $38.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dianthus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNTH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.87 million. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,364.56% and a negative return on equity of 34.72%. Analysts expect that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

DNTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Dianthus Therapeutics from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Dianthus Therapeutics from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on Dianthus Therapeutics from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

