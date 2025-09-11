Dollar General Corporation $DG Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,494 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $8,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 107,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,137,000 after buying an additional 16,453 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in Dollar General by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 76,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

DG stock opened at $106.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.97. Dollar General Corporation has a 52 week low of $66.43 and a 52 week high of $117.95.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.30. Dollar General had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 2.86%.The business had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-6.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 7th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 43.70%.

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $222,497.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,261,619. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Dollar General from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Dollar General from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group set a $123.00 price target on Dollar General in a report on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.92.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

