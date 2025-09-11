Ecolab Inc. $ECL Shares Sold by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. reduced its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,329 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Ecolab from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ecolab from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ecolab from $307.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.00.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $278.51 per share, with a total value of $167,106.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 20,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,640,663.03. The trade was a 3.05% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer J. Bradway sold 807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.28, for a total value of $225,378.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,165.28. The trade was a 15.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

ECL opened at $269.32 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.62 and a 52-week high of $286.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $76.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $272.58 and a 200-day moving average of $261.28.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 13.59%.The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Ecolab has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.420-7.620 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 34.71%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

