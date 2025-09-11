Evercore ISI Raises Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $340.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $270.00 to $340.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Oracle from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.23.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $328.40 on Wednesday. Oracle has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The company has a market cap of $922.41 billion, a PE ratio of 76.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $242.19 and its 200 day moving average is $188.57.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 80.42% and a net margin of 21.08%.The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $233.87 per share, with a total value of $112,257.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,110 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,865.70. This trade represents a 2.22% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total value of $770,655.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,447 shares in the company, valued at $7,337,214.04. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,183 shares of company stock worth $10,353,198. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $4,275,378,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $732,692,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 15,012.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,755,096 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $664,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723,631 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,498,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $731,512,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

