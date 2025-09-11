Eversource Energy $ES Stock Position Raised by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,524 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $5,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ES. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth $286,130,000. Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth $60,273,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,209,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,068,901,000 after purchasing an additional 739,448 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,517,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,857,000 after purchasing an additional 561,055 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 7,616.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 424,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,352,000 after buying an additional 418,775 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. Wall Street Zen raised Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.38.

In other news, insider Loretta D. Keane acquired 3,780 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.07 per share, with a total value of $249,744.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,020.31. This trade represents a 45.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

ES opened at $64.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $68.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.70.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 6.60%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.670-4.820 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

