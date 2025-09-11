Financial Comparison: Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) vs. Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) and Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Trade Desk has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bright Mountain Media has a beta of 110.73, meaning that its share price is 10,973% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.8% of Trade Desk shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Trade Desk shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 61.6% of Bright Mountain Media shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trade Desk 15.57% 15.19% 7.17% Bright Mountain Media -23.61% N/A -35.85%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trade Desk and Bright Mountain Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Trade Desk and Bright Mountain Media”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trade Desk $2.44 billion 9.23 $393.08 million $0.83 55.59 Bright Mountain Media $56.68 million 0.10 -$17.02 million ($0.08) -0.39

Trade Desk has higher revenue and earnings than Bright Mountain Media. Bright Mountain Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trade Desk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Trade Desk and Bright Mountain Media, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trade Desk 3 12 20 0 2.49 Bright Mountain Media 0 0 0 0 0.00

Trade Desk presently has a consensus target price of $87.67, indicating a potential upside of 90.00%. Given Trade Desk’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Trade Desk is more favorable than Bright Mountain Media.

Summary

Trade Desk beats Bright Mountain Media on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc. operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices. It provides data and other value-added services. The company serves advertising agencies, brands, and other service providers for advertisers. The Trade Desk, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Ventura, California.

About Bright Mountain Media

Bright Mountain Media, Inc. provides an end-to-end digital media and advertising services platform that connects brands with targeted consumer demographics in the United States and Israel. It focuses on digital publishing comprising websites, including Mom.com, Cafemom.com, LittleThings.com, and MamasLatinas.com; and advertising technology, consumer insights, creative, and media services. The company serves advertisers, advertising agencies and advertising service organizations. The company was formerly known as Bright Mountain Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Bright Mountain Media, Inc. in December 2015. Bright Mountain Media, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

