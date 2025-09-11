Financial Survey: Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) and American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) and Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Get American Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for American Resources and Mountain Province Diamonds, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00 Mountain Province Diamonds 0 0 0 0 0.00

American Resources currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 97.04%. Given American Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe American Resources is more favorable than Mountain Province Diamonds.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

American Resources has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares American Resources and Mountain Province Diamonds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Resources -13,152.00% N/A -21.17% Mountain Province Diamonds -75.42% -51.26% -16.31%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.3% of American Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of American Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Resources and Mountain Province Diamonds”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Resources $380,000.00 452.00 -$40.11 million ($0.49) -4.14 Mountain Province Diamonds $195.36 million 0.03 -$58.99 million ($0.52) -0.05

American Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mountain Province Diamonds. American Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mountain Province Diamonds, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

American Resources beats Mountain Province Diamonds on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Resources

(Get Free Report)

American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, extracts, processes, transports, and sells metallurgical coal to the steel and industrial industries. It supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

(Get Free Report)

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company holds a 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and 100% of the mineral rights of the Kennady North consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 113,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc. and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. in October 2000. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.