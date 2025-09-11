First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF $MGOV Shares Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:MGOV – Free Report) by 186.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,039 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 2.08% of First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 1,055,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,378,000 after buying an additional 11,032 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 23,286 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $853,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF by 44.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 11,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF by 115.9% in the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 34,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 18,746 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MGOV opened at $20.57 on Thursday. First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $19.54 and a 1 year high of $21.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.16 and a 200-day moving average of $20.09.

First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF Profile

The First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF (MGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that mainly invests in U.S. Treasury and mortgage-related securities MGOV was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:MGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.