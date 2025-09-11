FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI Shares Acquired by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of FTAI Aviation worth $6,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 420.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI stock opened at $168.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 1.65. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1 year low of $75.06 and a 1 year high of $181.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.76.

FTAI Aviation ( NASDAQ:FTAI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $676.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.75 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 465.13% and a net margin of 21.31%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.70%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FTAI shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.83.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

