GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY Shares Sold by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. reduced its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $6,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in GoDaddy by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 5,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 996,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,687,000 after buying an additional 480,263 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $912,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Leah Sweet sold 650 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.14, for a total transaction of $91,741.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,712.96. The trade was a 5.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.96, for a total value of $175,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 254,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,860,826.04. This represents a 0.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,828 shares of company stock valued at $4,524,888 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GDDY. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on GoDaddy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on GoDaddy from $234.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on GoDaddy from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 price objective on GoDaddy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on GoDaddy from $198.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.43.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

GDDY stock opened at $145.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.02. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.51 and a 1 year high of $216.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.86.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 189.42% and a net margin of 17.01%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. GoDaddy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

