Head to Head Review: Old COPPER (OTCMKTS:CPPRQ) vs. Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Old COPPER (OTCMKTS:CPPRQ – Get Free Report) and Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.8% of Central Garden & Pet shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Old COPPER shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of Central Garden & Pet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Old COPPER and Central Garden & Pet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old COPPER N/A N/A N/A Central Garden & Pet 4.44% 10.77% 4.65%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old COPPER N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Central Garden & Pet $3.20 billion 0.65 $107.98 million $2.20 14.95

This table compares Old COPPER and Central Garden & Pet”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Central Garden & Pet has higher revenue and earnings than Old COPPER.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Old COPPER and Central Garden & Pet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old COPPER 0 0 0 0 0.00 Central Garden & Pet 0 3 1 0 2.25

Central Garden & Pet has a consensus price target of $38.67, suggesting a potential upside of 17.56%. Given Central Garden & Pet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Central Garden & Pet is more favorable than Old COPPER.

Summary

Central Garden & Pet beats Old COPPER on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Old COPPER

Old COPPER Co., Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc., engages in the selling merchandise and services to consumers through its department stores and website. It offers appliances, handbags, shoes, jewelry, shoes and clothes. Old COPPER Co., Inc. is headquartered in Plano, TX.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co. engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish, and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions. The Garden segment includes lawn and garden consumables such as grass, vegetable, flower and herb seed, wild bird feed, bird houses and other birding accessories, weed, grass, and other herbicides, insecticide and pesticide products, fertilizers, and live plants. The company was founded by William E. Brown in 1980 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

