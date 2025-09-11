Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 194 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,933 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 703.1% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Fortinet by 2,184.6% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 476,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $46,935,174.08. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 9,730,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,265,548.80. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $15,607,701.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,061,072,243.92. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $79.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.66 and its 200 day moving average is $97.32. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.12 and a 1 year high of $114.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 111.46%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.03.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

