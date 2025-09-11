Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 216 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. $RGLD

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its stake in Royal Gold by 256.5% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGLD opened at $186.18 on Thursday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.67 and a 1 year high of $191.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a net margin of 56.24% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $209.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price (up previously from $229.00) on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $197.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Royal Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.63.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

