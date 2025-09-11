Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 266 Shares of Phillips 66 $PSX

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elliott Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1,929.0% during the first quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,725,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,941,723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,950,000 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 158,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,625,000 after acquiring an additional 26,825 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $253,000. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $1,457,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In related news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $571,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,373 shares in the company, valued at $5,638,490. The trade was a 9.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 56,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,750. The trade was a 14.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,910 and sold 18,586 shares valued at $2,389,145. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $131.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $91.01 and a fifty-two week high of $140.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.75 and a 200-day moving average of $119.52.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.59. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 1.27%.The business had revenue of $33.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 115.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSX. Citigroup lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSX

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.