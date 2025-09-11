Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 2,991 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 45,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 1.8%

NYSE:CMG opened at $38.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 13.32%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMG shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 18th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.76.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

