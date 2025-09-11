Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 76 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMP. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 566.7% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AMP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. William Blair cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $462.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $423.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $595.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $534.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total value of $768,510.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,615.08. This represents a 36.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.89, for a total transaction of $5,032,910.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,599,613.83. This represents a 47.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $491.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $517.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $503.42. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $396.14 and a fifty-two week high of $582.05. The firm has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.27.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 65.90%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.91%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

