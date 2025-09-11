Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 9,696 Shares of iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF $IBHG

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHG – Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 58.6% during the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 857,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,135,000 after purchasing an additional 316,705 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 103.3% during the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 35.4% during the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $92,000.

IBHG opened at $22.47 on Thursday. iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.19 and a fifty-two week high of $22.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.33.

The iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027.

