Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Position in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 31.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Prologis alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 637.1% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth $41,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho set a $118.00 price target on Prologis and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Prologis from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Scotiabank set a $114.00 price target on Prologis and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Prologis from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.83.

Prologis Stock Performance

Prologis stock opened at $111.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.13. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $132.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 40.29%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.49%.

Insider Activity

In other Prologis news, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $2,783,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 414 shares in the company, valued at $46,090.62. This represents a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 9,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,019. This represents a 9.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.