Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAS. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 589.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 664,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,268,000 after purchasing an additional 568,413 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,974,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,483,000 after acquiring an additional 453,209 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $21,190,000. Invst LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5,283.6% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 268,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,476,000 after acquiring an additional 263,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $16,580,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $68.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.29 and a 200 day moving average of $62.37. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $71.78.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

