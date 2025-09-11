Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $BSJR

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,804 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 121,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSJR opened at $22.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average of $22.56. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.54 and a one year high of $22.82.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.1112 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

