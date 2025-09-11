Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 36,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,954,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.21, for a total value of $507,315.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,959,260.20. This represents a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 80 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total transaction of $28,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,582 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,497.50. This represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,580 shares of company stock worth $1,671,235 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $402.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $463.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $490.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Cowen cut shares of LPL Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $406.00 to $403.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.33.

LPLA stock opened at $341.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.66. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.41 and a 12 month high of $403.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.21%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

