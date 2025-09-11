Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 646.4% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.54.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $201.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.81. The stock has a market cap of $81.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.01. Cintas Corporation has a 1 year low of $180.78 and a 1 year high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 17.53%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.99 EPS. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.710-4.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $3,821,790.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 622,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,557,080.80. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Mucci bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $222.55 per share, with a total value of $267,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,303.55. This trade represents a 84.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

