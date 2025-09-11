Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Position in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Transdigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $634,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Transdigm Group by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in Transdigm Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 2,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Transdigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,815.00 to $1,839.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,480.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,635.00 to $1,795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Transdigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,710.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transdigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,607.57.

Transdigm Group Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,288.72 on Thursday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1,183.60 and a 12 month high of $1,623.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,466.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,416.53.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.75 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.98%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.00 earnings per share. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 36.330-37.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Transdigm Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $90.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00.

Insider Transactions at Transdigm Group

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,569.86, for a total value of $4,295,136.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $33,827,343.28. This trade represents a 11.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total value of $2,610,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,930,000. The trade was a 34.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,032 shares of company stock worth $26,608,436. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

