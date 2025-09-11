Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 16,155 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF $CGDG

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) by 59.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,155 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 270.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,007,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,868,000 after purchasing an additional 735,987 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $427,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000.

Shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF stock opened at $34.50 on Thursday. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $34.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.91 and a 200-day moving average of $32.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.2291 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%.

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.

