Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 453 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 12,220 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total value of $1,811,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,106 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.84, for a total transaction of $1,043,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 102,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,108,808.12. This trade represents a 6.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,016 shares of company stock valued at $4,271,543. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.2%

YUM opened at $146.11 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.13 and a twelve month high of $163.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.59 and a 200-day moving average of $148.03. The stock has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.73.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.11%.The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 56.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, August 4th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target (down previously from $167.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.23.

View Our Latest Analysis on YUM

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.