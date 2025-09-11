Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 507 Shares of KLA Corporation $KLAC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 46.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in KLA by 4,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $932.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $123.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $904.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $796.83. KLA Corporation has a 1 year low of $551.33 and a 1 year high of $959.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.85. KLA had a return on equity of 112.41% and a net margin of 33.41%.The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. KLA has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 7.760-9.300 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.01%.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 8,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $913.68, for a total value of $7,354,210.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,488,132.72. This trade represents a 41.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 39 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.50, for a total value of $34,768.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,164. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,605 shares of company stock worth $29,348,291. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Citigroup upped their target price on KLA from $1,035.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on KLA from $770.00 to $922.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on KLA from $740.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on KLA from $590.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $890.59.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

