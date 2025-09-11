Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 5,805 Shares of Invesco India ETF $PIN

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 0.60% of Invesco India ETF worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Invesco India ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco India ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 168,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco India ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 754,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco India ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco India ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Invesco India ETF Stock Up 0.9%

PIN stock opened at $25.72 on Thursday. Invesco India ETF has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $31.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.36 million, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.71.

About Invesco India ETF

PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary located in the Republic of Mauritius (the Subsidiary), which in turn invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities of Indian companies that consists of the Index, as well as American depositary receipts(ADR) and global depositary receipts (GDR) based on the securities in the Index.

