Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 744 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 483,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,810,000 after acquiring an additional 53,553 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 549,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,236,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $115,287.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 218,328 shares in the company, valued at $18,147,423.36. This trade represents a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $81.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.50. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $74.67 and a 12 month high of $95.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.11.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 17.78%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.940-4.060 EPS. Analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.64%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

