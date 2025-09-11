Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 999 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Centennial Bank AR increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 360.2% during the 1st quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 435.6% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $566,682.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,595. This represents a 96.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, August 21st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.47.

Truist Financial Price Performance

NYSE:TFC opened at $45.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.56 and a 12 month high of $49.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 56.68%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

