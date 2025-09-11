Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Cuts Position in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,319 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 111.1% in the first quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,913.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $83.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 12-month low of $82.29 and a 12-month high of $106.44. The firm has a market cap of $67.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.35.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 377.63% and a net margin of 14.55%.The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

