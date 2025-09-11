Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Cuts Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 70.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,227 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 318,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,633,000 after acquiring an additional 111,822 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 152.8% during the first quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 61,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after acquiring an additional 37,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,118,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,996 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $119.98 on Thursday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $114.51 and a 1 year high of $120.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3485 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

