Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Decreases Holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF $JETS

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,473 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get U.S. Global Jets ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JETS. Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 330.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 216,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 166,522 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,410,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 454.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 48,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 39,925 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $570,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000.

U.S. Global Jets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JETS opened at $25.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.03 and a 200 day moving average of $22.78. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $27.10. The firm has a market cap of $857.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.38.

U.S. Global Jets ETF Company Profile

The U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Stuttgart US Global Jets (USD) index. The fund invests in both US and non-US airline companies. This concentrated portfolio is weighted towards domestic passenger airlines. JETS was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by US Global.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JETS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Jets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Jets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.