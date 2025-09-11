Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. $BRO

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Bares Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 581.8% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 188.6% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of BRO stock opened at $92.40 on Thursday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $90.38 and a one year high of $125.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 6.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.81.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul J. Krump purchased 2,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.31 per share, with a total value of $249,884.18. Following the acquisition, the director owned 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,488.43. This trade represents a 100.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.44 per share, with a total value of $91,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,200. This represents a 25.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $126.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.