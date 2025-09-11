Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,020 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,634,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,472,194,000 after acquiring an additional 516,288 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,035,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,218,918,000 after purchasing an additional 162,563 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,252,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,752,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,062 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 48.9% during the first quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 14,785,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $886,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853,498 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 17.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,700,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $825,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,784 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Desjardins upgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research cut shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

TD opened at $75.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Toronto Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $51.25 and a twelve month high of $78.95. The firm has a market cap of $129.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.81.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.45. Toronto Dominion Bank had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. Toronto Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 36.10%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

