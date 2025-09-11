Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Grows Position in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CARR opened at $62.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.13. Carrier Global Corporation has a 52 week low of $54.22 and a 52 week high of $83.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.25.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Melius started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.47.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

