Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. $EMD

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 11,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMD stock opened at $10.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $10.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

