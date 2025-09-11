Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF $BILZ

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ – Free Report) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 0.13% of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Stock Performance

BILZ opened at $100.98 on Thursday. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $101.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.04.

About PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF

The PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active Exchange-Traded Fund (BILZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in treasury bills and notes, repurchase agreements, and cash collateralized by the US government. Securities selected have a maximum maturity of six months.

Featured Stories

