Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $1.23 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,547 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 15,538 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 75,941 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 562.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 322.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 10,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 23,653 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $29.67 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $30.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.34. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.