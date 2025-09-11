Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $1.27 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCT

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 50.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,017 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCT. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,759,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,751,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,508,000 after purchasing an additional 762,319 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,470,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,962,000 after purchasing an additional 625,303 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,032,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,717,000 after purchasing an additional 537,376 shares during the period. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,088.0% in the 1st quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 476,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 454,623 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BSCT opened at $18.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.60. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.14 and a 52 week high of $18.96.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.0778 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

