Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $1.30 Million Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF $IWY

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,415,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,400,000 after buying an additional 50,431 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 478,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,898,000 after buying an additional 27,030 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 296,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,852,000 after buying an additional 59,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 255,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,877,000 after buying an additional 11,940 shares during the period. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 195,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,324,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWY opened at $265.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $255.64 and a 200-day moving average of $233.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $180.65 and a 52 week high of $266.66.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

