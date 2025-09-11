Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,282,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,757,000 after buying an additional 2,342,211 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,851,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,594,000 after buying an additional 1,567,800 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,594,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,228,000 after buying an additional 80,785 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7,098.1% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,080,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,731,000 after buying an additional 2,051,490 shares during the period. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3,010.4% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,938,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,100,000 after buying an additional 1,875,906 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $68.50 on Thursday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $33.42 and a 12 month high of $68.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.97. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.