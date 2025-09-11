Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Ferrari N.V. $RACE

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ferrari by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,071,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,683,000 after purchasing an additional 377,929 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Italy raised its stake in Ferrari by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,407,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,078,000 after purchasing an additional 67,651 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ferrari by 52.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,277,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,332,000 after purchasing an additional 781,587 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ferrari by 1.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,822,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,661,000 after purchasing an additional 25,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Ferrari by 8.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,767,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,208,000 after purchasing an additional 131,945 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $473.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $114.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.10. Ferrari N.V. has a 12 month low of $391.54 and a 12 month high of $519.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $478.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $466.52.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.13. Ferrari had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 22.95%.The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Ferrari has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.751- EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RACE shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Zacks Research downgraded Ferrari from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ferrari from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $531.67.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

