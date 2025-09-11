Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Holdings in ResMed Inc. $RMD

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 384.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Groupe la Francaise bought a new position in ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ResMed news, Director John Hernandez sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.10, for a total transaction of $739,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,319.50. This represents a 38.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.48, for a total transaction of $2,238,355.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 455,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,303,978.44. This trade represents a 1.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,588 shares of company stock worth $5,289,241. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. Wall Street Zen cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $286.00 target price on shares of ResMed and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.36.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $270.16 on Thursday. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.92 and a 52-week high of $293.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.21.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 27.22%.The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.24%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

