Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF $EWU

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 120.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,194 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 86.8% in the first quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 233,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after buying an additional 108,267 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 443,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,612,000 after buying an additional 41,473 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,032,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,328,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWU stock opened at $41.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.01. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.76 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15.

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

